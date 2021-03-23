Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,369 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

