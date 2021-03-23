Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,131 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Ribbon Communications worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley upped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

RBBN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

