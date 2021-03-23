Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.