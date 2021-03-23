Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading 6% Higher

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.36. 85,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,827,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

