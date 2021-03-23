Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Brokerages forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,792. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

