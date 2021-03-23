Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $260.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,368. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.99. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

