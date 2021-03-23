Romeo Power (RMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RMO opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

RMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

