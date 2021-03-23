Ronald Little Acquires 10,000 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 1,076,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,884. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a P/E ratio of -259.74 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gold Resource by 353.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gold Resource by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Resource by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

GORO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

