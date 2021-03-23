Ronald Little Acquires 10,000 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a PE ratio of -259.74 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 107.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 78.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,204.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 430,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

