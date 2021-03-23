Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler Sells 7,570 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barbara Rentler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79.

On Friday, March 5th, Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.68. 2,054,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,496. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,073,000 after purchasing an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

