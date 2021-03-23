Rotten 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9,520.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Rotten has a market capitalization of $762,502.28 and $9,520.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 66,275,574 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.