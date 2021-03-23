Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Up 21.4% This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00008188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $8.14 million and $550,141.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00469920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00141269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00784413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00075237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,777 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

