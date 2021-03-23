Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $340.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $258.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -121.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.16 and its 200 day moving average is $310.55. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $430,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,012 shares of company stock worth $51,017,685. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

