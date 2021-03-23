Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target to $8.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

APRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.