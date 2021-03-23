Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $65.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

IONS stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,229 shares of company stock worth $4,918,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,994,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

