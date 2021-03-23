Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $8.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.08% from the stock’s current price.
OSMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.
Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.92.
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.
