Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $8.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.08% from the stock’s current price.

OSMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

