Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Royal Gold worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Royal Gold by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Royal Gold by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 147,436 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

