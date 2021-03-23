Rupee (RUP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 52.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Rupee has a market cap of $72,009.07 and $228.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,570,850 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.