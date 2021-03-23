Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,172 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.78% of Rush Enterprises worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHB stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

