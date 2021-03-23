Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE RSI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 48,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,673. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

