Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUSMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Russel Metals stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

