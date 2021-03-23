SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 81.4% higher against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00010202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $385,144.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00469920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00141269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00784413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00075237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 422,421 coins and its circulating supply is 395,279 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

