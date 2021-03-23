Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $28.68 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $792.24 or 0.01434648 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.