Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Safe has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $52,020.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

