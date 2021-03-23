Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company.

SAFE stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

