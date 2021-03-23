Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $793.41

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.41 ($10.37) and traded as low as GBX 763 ($9.97). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 783.50 ($10.24), with a volume of 177,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Safestore alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 788.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 793.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Andy Jones acquired 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.