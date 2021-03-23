saffron.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $129.09 Million (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $129.09 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance token can now be bought for about $1,653.91 or 0.03006505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,053 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

