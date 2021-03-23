SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of SailPoint Technologies worth $18,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIL. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after buying an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,463,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 424,855 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,421.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

