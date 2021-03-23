Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Downgraded by HSBC

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

