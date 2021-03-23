salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $48,588.75 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.00. 4,523,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,040. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.