salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $259,140.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. 4,523,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,040. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.