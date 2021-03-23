Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys 5,778 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.7% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Rentals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded down $12.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.36. 27,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $330.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

