Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys 5,778 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.7% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Rentals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
URI stock traded down $12.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.36. 27,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $330.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.49.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.21.
In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
