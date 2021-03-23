Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the period. Huntsman comprises approximately 2.5% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.28% of Huntsman worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 94,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

