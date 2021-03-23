Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $22.35 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 442.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 437,746 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 3.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,150 shares of company stock worth $10,481,818. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 870,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,550,213. General Motors has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

