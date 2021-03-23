Sandbar Asset Management LLP Invests $11.69 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,000. The Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for 1.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE SMG traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.45. 3,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,994. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

