Sandbar Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,833 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,226. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

