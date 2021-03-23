Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 503 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

ECL traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.93. 35,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,123. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.