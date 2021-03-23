Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.02 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.47 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.22 and a quick ratio of 36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 128.86.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at C$2,800,490.40.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

