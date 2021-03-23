Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.92

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €81.92 ($96.38) and traded as high as €83.75 ($98.53). Sanofi shares last traded at €83.70 ($98.47), with a volume of 6,007,411 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €78.72 and a 200 day moving average of €81.92.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.