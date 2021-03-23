Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

SAR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 60,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,163. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $24.50.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

