Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,720 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 681,756 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

