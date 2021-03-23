Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,294 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. 272,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,765. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.32.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

