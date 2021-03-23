Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,298 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,814. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $226.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.