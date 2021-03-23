Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 110,785 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 563.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 420,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,768. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

