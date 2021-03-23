Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 66,523 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. 2,945,740 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.