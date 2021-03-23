Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 66,523 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. 2,945,740 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20.

