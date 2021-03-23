Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,811 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,937,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.83. 837,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.32.

