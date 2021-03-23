Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,686,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,518. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $116.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

