Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,128,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.56. 178,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,592. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $145.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

