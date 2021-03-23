Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 112,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,710. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.