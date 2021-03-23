Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $12.16 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

